The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to resource the Geological Survey Authority with at least GH₵10 million annually. This is part of the NPP’s efforts to maximise the benefits Ghanaians derive from the exploration of Ghana’s mineral resources

Dr Bawumia believes that the current system where companies are given prospecting licences to search for minerals through a ‘trial and error’ process results in the destruction of the environment.

“We intend to resource the geological survey department with at least GH₵10 million every year to locate the minerals. This will prevent the trial-and-error process of exploring minerals which destroy the environment”

For Dr Bawumia, the geological survey department has identified the specific locations of the minerals and will narrow the works of mineral exploration companies. Based on this, his government intends to initiate a community mining scheme with a support system to explore the minerals.

“We will initiate the community mining scheme and provide them with a common user facility for them to mine.” Dr Bawumia said while campaigning in the Akwatia constituency.”

The NPP flagbearer believes to actualize the goal of ensuring efficient mining, there is the need to involve the Chiefs in the minerals licensing regime.

He believes chiefs ought to be given a stake in future small-scale mining operations.

“In the mining licensing process, we have to involve the chiefs, if not it will not end well for the country. We also have to provide for an equity stake of the chiefs in the concessions.” Dr. Bawumia added.