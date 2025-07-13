15 hours ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to establish a welfare fund which will support members of the NPP, in critical time of need in their service to the party.

Dr. Bawumia said this Sunday when he paid a commisserating visit to the Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Chris Lloyd, who is recuperating from a brutal assault during last Friday's election at Ablekuma North, in the Greater Accra Region.

Videos showed the NPP organiser being beaten by a number of thugs who have been identified as supporters of the ruling NDC.

Dr. Bawumia visited the recuperating NPP official at his residence to express his sympathies and support, as he recovers from the attacks.

The former Vice President also visited former Minister of Fisheries, Hawa Coomson, who was also assaulted at the elections by a group of men, also identified as supporters of the NDC.

Dr. Bawumia, while expressing his sympathies, also reiterated his call for the perpetrators to be brought to book, as well as assurances that the actions of the perpetrators will never be forgotten, if they are not brought to book.

The former Vice President also visited the Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma North, Akua Afriyie, as well as the party's polling agents who were attacked last Friday.