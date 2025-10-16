51 minutes ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated his desire to establish a comprehensive welfare system to ensure that the welfare of party members are adequately catered for under his leadership.

As part of his strategy to reward loyal party members, Dr. Bawumia has outlined a number of measures, including offering constituencies a minimum quota of 10 appointments in his government, as well as a special welfare system for all grassroot members.

Throwing more light on his welfare plans at the start of his nationwide campaign in Sene East, in the Bobo East Region, Dr. Bawumia said in order to effectively address the concerns of all grassroot members of the party, he willl first develop a database of polling station and electoral area coordinators, record their individual concerns and then take steps to address them through a structured system .

"You need to understand people's problems before you can help them and I've taken my time to understand the issues with the grassroot members of our party," he said .

"The problems of our party members are bot the same. Some need loans for their businesses, some need fertilisers for their farms, some need scholarships for their children, and some need medical attention."

"I want to institute something called Welfare Database Systen with coordinators in all constituencies who will be in charge of coordinating the welfare data base system."

Dr. Bawumia added that in order to ensure a direct and effective delivery and monitoring , a Presidrntial Coordinator will be in charge who will liaise directly with all constituency coordinators to ensure that concerns from the database are addressed.

"Every three months, we will have a review of the database to see who we have been able to help and who is outstanding . This will ensure that we take away bottlenecks and delays in extending support to grassroot members who need urgent support."