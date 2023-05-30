1 hour ago

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has told New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Volta Region of his intention to contest the party’s flagbearership race in November.

The Vice President has for months remained silent on the matter, though close aides have told Citi News he will run for the race.

A group known as the ‘Bawumia Fan Club’ on May 26, picked up the presidential nomination forms for the Vice President.

The group led by its founder, Ntim Jakari said Dr Bawumia deserves to be given the nod to lead the NPP to help the party break the 8 and retain power in the 2024 elections. The group subsequently paid the GH¢50,000 nomination fee on behalf of the flagbearer hopeful.

Disclosing his intentions at an informal meeting with NPP supporters in Hohoe over the weekend, Dr. Bawumia said his desire is to lead the NPP to win the 2024 election.

“I want you to know that I appreciate your support. We are going to break the 8. First of all, we are going to file for the flagbearership which I’m going to do, win the flagbearership, break the 8, and go to Jubilee House. That is what I’m going to do,” he noted.

Source: citifmonline