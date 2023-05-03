2 hours ago

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to officially announce his intention to contest the November 4 Presidential Primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He is reported to have met the Majority Caucus on Tuesday, May 2 to make known his decision to lead the NPP into next year’s elections.

Though he has hinted of succeeding Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the NPP, Dr Bawumia is yet to make this officially known.

He is, however, reported to have met some key groups as he readies to make the much-anticipated official announcement.

The Majority Caucus is said to have been happy and grateful for the “show of respect” in consulting members before that official announcement.

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh expressed gratitude to the Vice President on behalf of the Caucus.

The NPP Primaries is expected to be hotly contested with some Majority MPs throwing in their bid.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has announced that he will pick forms when nominations open.

Former MPs Francis Addai-Nimoh and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto have also served notice to contest the primaries.

Former ministers Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Boakye Agyarko have also announced their bids.

Former Presidential Spokesperson Kwabena Agyei Agyepong is also in the race.