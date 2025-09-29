1 hour ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu is still the overwhelming favourite to be elected 2028 NPP Flagbearer, the Global Info Analytics has reported in its latest survey.

In its September polling data published on Monday, Dr. Bawumia is in an emphatic lead in two survey results - public preference for who should lead the NPP and delegates preference.

In the poll for voters preference, Dr. Bawumia leads with 57%, while Kennedy Agyapong places a distant second with 29% voters preference. Former Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwun follows with 6% voters preference, while 5% of voters prefer Dr. Bryan Acheampong and 3% for Kwabena Agyapong.

In poll results among NPP delegates, Dr. Bawumia has maintained his strong lead over his closest challenger Kennedy

Agyapong, with 47%, with as much as 31% either undecided, or won't disclose their choice.

In the survey among NPP delegates, Kennedy Agyapong is again behind Bawumia at a distant second with 17%, while Dr. Bryan Acheampong, is third with 3%. Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyapong follow with 1% each respectively .

In figures which suggest there is still so much to fight for, 4% of the delegates declined to disclose their choices while a whopping 27% were undecided.

With about 31% up for grab, it suggests an emphatic victory for Dr. Bawumia, who is expected to still get a chunk of the undecided and undisclosed votes if the trend is anything to go by.