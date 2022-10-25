1 hour ago

Captain Smart has alleged that the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is being disrespected by Akans working at the presidency, Jubilee House.

According to the Onua FM/TV morning show host, he has observed that the vice president, who is supposed to be the head of the Economic Management Team, EMT, has been 'relieved' from the position, therefore, he cannot be held responsible for Ghana’s sinking economy.

Speaking on Monday, October 24, edition of his programme, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, explained that the ‘Akyem mafias‘ at the presidency have subjected the vice president to humiliation which former President Mahama foretold.

"Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the head of the Economic Management Team, EMT, but not part of the IMF negotiations. Have we thought about it? This is what I called 'Akyem mafiaism’. Bawumia, Mahama told you to be careful when dealing with Akyem mafias, if you are a northerner or an Ewe...

"Have you ever heard Bawumia talking about the E-levy? Bawumia kicked against E-levy and he has never supported E-levy, and Bawumia will never support E-levy but the problem is that he can’t come out to speak," Captain Smart said.

He said some privileges the vice president is entitled to have been scrapped by the 'Akyem mafias' rendering him impotent in this administration.

"Even the money that is allocated to the office of the Vice President has been blocked because he is a northerner and nobody respects him. But you see, there are other roles which are part of the Office of the Vice President and it has been taken from him. So, Bawumia is suffering but he can’t come out to say it.

"So, now I have removed Dr Bawumia from Ghana’s economic equation but I will only mention his name because his own words are haunting him. See, Dr Bawumia is suffering in this government more than anybody else, trust me. Tell me when was the last time you heard the voice of Bawumia’s wife, Samira?

"None of the Akans at the Jubilee House respects Bawumia; they don’t respect our vice president. If I were him, I would have resigned. No Akan at the top level of governance respects Bawumia, they have rendered him useless," Captain Smart stressed.



Source: Ghanaweb