1 hour ago

Members of Parliament, Constituency Chairman, and Regional Executives who are supporting the Vice President’s bid to lead the New Patriotic Party are pledging to ensure Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia gets 85 percent endorsement from delegates in the Ashanti Region during the party’s Presidential Primaries.

A meeting dubbed ‘First DMB Operational Meeting’ for Zonal Coordinators and held at Effiduase in the Ashanti Region brought together some Members of Parliament, Zonal Coordinators, and their secretaries as well as Constituency Chairmen and Regional Executives.

The meeting was aimed at mapping out strategies that will make it possible for the Vice President to lead the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Key among Members of Parliament present at the meeting were the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Deputy Trade and Industry Minister and MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah, Deputy Local government Minister, and MP for Offinso North, Collins Ntim.

Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, Dr. Ayew Afiriyie who hosted the meeting at his residence tells, the Vice President has the backing of a majority of NPP MPs and will be the best person to lead the party.

He also denied assertions that the MPs are being coerced to endorse the candidature of the Vice President.

“There is a freedom movement in the NPP and so if you see a candidate with a lot of supporters, you can’t say it is coercion and people in the party are at liberty to support whichever candidate they wish to be with.”

Source: citifmonline