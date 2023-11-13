Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a visit to former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.
This comes after his visit to Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong his closest contender in presidential primary.
He subsequently visited former Mampong Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Addai-Nimoh, an aspirant in the party’s presidential race.
The meeting was aimed at renewing the bonds of friendship between the influential figures as well as foster collaboration to break the eight.
The Vice President was escorted by Fred Oware, National Lottery Authority (NLA) boss, Sammi Awuku and other leading party members.
Dr Bawumia is expected to meet with opinion leaders in the NPP as he tries to mend fences and build bridges ahead of the 2024 elections.
