Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a visit to former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

This comes after his visit to Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong his closest contender in presidential primary. Dr Bawumia and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto shake hands

He subsequently visited former Mampong Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Addai-Nimoh, an aspirant in the party’s presidential race. Dr Bawumia, former Mampong MP Francis Addai Nimoh and his wife

The meeting was aimed at renewing the bonds of friendship between the influential figures as well as foster collaboration to break the eight.

Dr Bawumia, Francis Addai Nimoh, his wife, National Lottery Authority CEO, Sammi Awuku and others

The Vice President was escorted by Fred Oware, National Lottery Authority (NLA) boss, Sammi Awuku and other leading party members.

Dr Bawumia is expected to meet with opinion leaders in the NPP as he tries to mend fences and build bridges ahead of the 2024 elections.