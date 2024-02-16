3 hours ago

The Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to present a list of his campaign team members to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for consideration and approval.

The vice president has reportedly conducted extensive consultations within the party's ranks, with the final list slated for presentation on February 19, 2024, a news report by asaaseradio.com has stated.

“The list to be presented to NEC during its scheduled meeting on Monday will reflect the philosophy, strategy, and focus of the NPP’s 2024 campaign,” the report mentioned.

Following the presentation to NEC, Team Bawumia will be announced, and it is expected to be made up of influential political figures and individuals, the report added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on February 14, conducted the first major shakeup in his government since he assumed office in 2017.

This reshuffle has brought down the average age of his government to 47, suggesting that Bawumia's campaign team will likely blend experienced individuals with youthful energy to navigate the upcoming challenging political landscape.

Key figures expected to be included in the campaign team are Dan Botwe, Justin Frimpong Kodua, Frederick Opare-Ansah, Kwabena Agyepong, Nana Akomea, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Anthony Karbo, and Krobea Asante, the report said.

Source: Ghanaweb