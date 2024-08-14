2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the manifesto of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), which is set to be launched on August 18.

He claimed it will be filled with lies, sweet slogans, and deceptive promises.

According to Mahama, voters should not be misled by these tactics, which he says were used to sway Ghanaians in the 2016 elections.

Addressing a rally of chiefs and the people of the Agotime-Ziope constituency, Mahama preemptively criticized the yet-to-be-launched manifesto, urging Ghanaians not to be deceived by lies, empty promises, and catchy slogans.

He also challenged his main contender, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to start fulfilling the promises made since his government is currently in power.

Mr. Mahama questioned the President’s promise to transform Ghana within 18 months after winning the 2016 elections.

He also criticized Vice President Bawumia’s pledge to stabilize the cedi and pointed out unfulfilled promises such as the One-District, One-Factory initiative and the one million dollars per constituency development funds.

Mr. Mahama urged the ruling government to stop making promises about solving problems that they themselves have created.