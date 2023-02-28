2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, has claimed that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will defeat former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

The lawmaker, who also doubles as the deputy Majority Chief Whip, argued that if Dr. Bawumia prevails in the NPP primaries, John Mahama won't have a chance against him in the 2024 elections, mynewsgh.com reports.

He added that John Mahama will win the NDC primaries with a minimum of 95% of the vote because his rivals have no chance of becoming the flagbearers and they merely registered their names for appearance.

Speaking on Multimedia’s Newsfile programme on February 25, 2023, he said, "I think that the three others competing with former President John Mahama are just registering their presence. He will not win anything less than 95%."

He added, "So, we wish him well... I don’t expect former President Mahama to win less than 95 percent of the vote. I don’t expect that. He is popular, but he is going to be the easiest candidate for Dr. Bawumia to beat in the 2024 presidential election."

Spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako, has confirmed his boss’ interest in leading the NPP into the 2024 elections as flagbearer with the view to taking over from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo come January 2025.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show (February 15), Boako replied "yeah" to a question about whether Bawumia was interested in becoming a potential flagbearer of the NPP; "insha Allah," he added.

The term 'insha Allah' is Arabic for "if it is the will of God." Asked if Bawumia had that interest, he reiterated, "yeah, very well."

Meanwhile, John Mahama has picked nomination forms to contest the NDC’s upcoming presidential primaries.

On February 22, forms were picked up on his behalf by Prof. Alabi and regional chairmen amid fanfare.