4 hours ago

Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, Osman Ayariga, has sharply criticised the campaign efforts of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), labeling them as a “comedy show.”

Mr Ayariga expressed his disdain for what he perceives as Bawumia’s lack of seriousness towards the country and its electorate, suggesting that the NPP candidate does not warrant further attention in the political arena.

The criticism comes in response to recent remarks made by Dr. Bawumia regarding incentivising churches rather than imposing taxes on them. Dr. Bawumia clarified that his statement was made in jest and had been misconstrued.

In a meeting with clergy members in the North East Region as part of his nationwide tour, the Vice President explained that his comments may have been misunderstood.

Despite Dr. Bawumia’s attempts to clarify his remarks, Mr Ayariga remained steadfast in his criticism, asserting that the NPP candidate is unfit for the presidency.

According to Mr Ayariga, Dr. Bawumia’s promises are perceived as mere jokes, further solidifying his belief that Bawumia should not be considered a viable candidate for the highest office in the country.

“Bawumia’ campaign is not a campaign. it is a comedy show because the vice president is roaming about joking and once he is done joking, he starts dancing. When he made the promise to the churches, he came back to say he was joking.” “A whole Vice President can say he is joking on a campaign platform in a comedy show. It is not a campaign. he is not serious,” he said.