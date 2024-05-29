43 minutes ago

The General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Anthony Yaw Baah has lauded the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign message, ‘It is possible,’ as a positive and significant message for the nation.

In a meeting with Dr Bawumia on Wednesday, the TUC General Secretary expressed his support for the Vice President’s optimistic campaign message.

He stated that the message resonates with the aspirations of many Ghanaians who are eager for positive change and development in the country.

“Dr Bawumia once said Ideas, systems, and institutions are ingredients for transforming a country…I personally listened to him during his recent campaign tour across the country and he insists that it is possible and I see that everywhere.”

“It is possible. I think that positive message is very important for this country. It is possible,” he stated.