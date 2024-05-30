5 hours ago

The first cohort of head porters (alias kayayei) under a recently announced skills empowerment programme, by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, have received a portion of their monthly stipend.

A video shared on Facebook by Kofi Agyepong, the CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), showed some of the beneficiaries in a jubilant mood, showing their credit alerts to a camera.

The caption of the post of May 29, 2024, read: "Today, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has begun distributing allowances to Kayayei (female head porters) through the KAYAYEI SKILLS EMPOWERMENT initiative.

"Each beneficiary is receiving 500 Ghana cedis now, part of a 1,000 Ghana cedis monthly support to ensure they can fully participate in the training. The remaining amount will be paid at the end of the training session," it added.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on May 21, 2024, commissioned the state-of-the-art hostel facility to improve the lives of kayayei.

The facility aims to provide both housing and vocational training to the kayayei, fulfilling a promise made by the government to address their pressing needs and enhance their socio-economic status.

Located in Madina and Ashaiman, the facilities are part of a broader plan to impact over 100,000 Kayayei across the country, with additional centres under construction in Kumasi and Techiman.

Watch the video below:

During the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Bawumia expressed his gratitude to various government agencies and partners who collaborated to bring the project to fruition.

“I am profoundly grateful to the following government agencies: the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), “District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), Ghana Gas, Ghana Health Service, and BOST, as well as the Father Campbell Foundation, for their collaborative efforts in making this possible.

“Many doubted this when the promise was made, but once again, we have proven that with a possibility mindset, and the right partnership, nothing is impossible. Indeed, it is possible!” he added.