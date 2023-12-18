3 hours ago

Controversial media personality, Blakk Rasta has reacted to viral billboards that have been mounted on the streets of Accra depicting some comments made by John Dramani Mahama when he was the president of Ghana.

According to him, the billboards were mounted by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which has Dr. Mahamaudu Bawumia as its flagbearer who is desperate to win power.

He described the act of mounting the billboards on the streets of Accra as a ‘childish game of politics’ which does not have any effect on John Mahama in the lead-up to the general elections in 2024.

Speaking on the UrbanBlend show monitored by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta called on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to relay his policies to Ghanaians instead of squandering time to project Mahama by mounting billboards of comments he made which led to his defeat in the 2016 elections.

“This is a childish game of politics. We voted John Mahama out because of all the things that he did and said. So we brought you (Akufo-Addo-led government) on, and all you can tell us now is why we voted Mahama out and not why we should keep you in power.

"Does it make sense? This is the work of the NPP because they want to break the eight (8). I have said it. If Bawumia succeeds in becoming president after Nana Akufo-Addo, then it means Ghanaians are immune to suffering. They are immune to pain. I will not be part of this because I am not immune to pain. I am not numb to foolishness,” he fumed.

Blakk Rasta’s reaction comes after billboards depicting comments made by John Mahama when he president were rife on the streets of Accra.

It has been a conversation in the public domain as to the individuals behind the move that tends to tarnish John Mahama’s reputation and dent his credibility as a leader.