27 minutes ago

The Vice Chairman of the Bawumia Campaign Team, Nana Akomea, has revealed that the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will submit a name to the party’s National Council for consideration as his running mate by the end of June.

His announcement comes amid widespread speculation within the NPP and among political analysts about the apparent delay in naming a running mate.

This has fueled discussions about potential candidates and the implications for the party’s electoral strategy.

During a press briefing in Accra, Nana Akomea said Dr Bawumia is expected to announce his preferred running mate before the month ends.

However, the campaign team is not aware of the chosen running mate.

“We advised him to take the time he needed to conduct thorough consultations. Dr. Bawumia was elected around six months ago, so the timing is still reasonable. But I assure you that this June, he will announce his running mate and present the name to the National Council” he stated.

“An announcement is expected before the end of this month, though we are still unsure about the individual who will be selected,” Nana Akoema added.