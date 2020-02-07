3 hours ago

The SOAS University of London has appointed Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson of Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as a Research Associate.

Dr. Boako will be working directly with the Centre for Global Finance under the SOAS University of London.

The two-year appointment which is extendable takes effect February 1, 2020.

Dr. Boako, who also doubles as an Economic Advisor in the Office of the Vice President and a Lecturer at the KNUST School of Business (on secondment), is expected to bring his wealth of knowledge and background in research to impact on the works of the Centre for Global Finance.

He has worth of research expertise with several scholarly peer-reviewed publications in economics and finance in leading journals and a book chapter on finance and growth published by Palgrave Macmillan.

The Centre for Global Finance undertakes rigorous research that explores megatrends in global finance and how they impact on development in the international financial system and the world economy.

In his offer letter, SOAS University of London entreated him to “play a full and active part in the intellectual life of the school.”

“I hope that your association with the Centre for Global Finance will bring tangible benefits both to you and to the department in terms of scholarly exchange and the development of collaborative initiatives,” Professor Stephen Hopgood, Pro-Director (International) of SOAS University of London said.

“Welcome to the SOAS community, and I hope your association with us will be both profitable and enjoyable,” he added.

Dr. Boako expressed gratitude to the Centre for Global Finance for its recommendation to the University to offer him the position of a Research Associate.

“This is welcoming news. It comes with a great deal of expectation, but quite optimistic that I’m going to learn a lot and also give off a lot of what I have under my sleeves. I like the flexibility it comes with, giving me the opportunity to serve my country while at the same time contributing to knowledge and literature through research at the Center for Global Finance,” he said.

Dr. Boako holds PhD in Financial Economics from the University of the Witwatersrand, two masters and a bachelor’s degree, as well as, certificates in Financial Engineering & Risk Management (University of Columbia, New York, USA) and Financial Markets (Yale University).

He is a research fellow for the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), a Senior Research Fellow at the African Finance and Economics Consult (AFEC), and consulted for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Economic Research Southern Africa (ERSA), Center for African Philanthropy, International Society for Third Sector Research (ISTR).

He is currently the lead Researcher for Ghana on a six-country Research on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) commissioned by the Institute for Social Studies at the Erasmus University of Rotterdam, Netherlands.