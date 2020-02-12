1 hour ago

A top member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu Juaben, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh has described as useless, the town hall meeting held in Kumasi by the Vice President of the republic of Ghana.

Speaking about the town hall meeting held in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) earlier today, the veteran politician accused the ruling government of organizing the event for their own benefit.

In an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben, the former MCE queried, “How can you have such an all important event such as this at the great hall on the university campus and be surrounded by party officials and government appointees and make merry? Why did you organize the town hall meeting in the first place if it was for merry making? The town hall meeting was as useless as those who organized it. Very useless, very very useless.”

Questioning the level of respect the ruling party has for the people of the Ashanti region,Yamoah Ponkoh, reiterated that the vice president of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia only came to spew out things of no substance and receive applauses. “Is that what you call a town hall meeting?” he asked.

The Government Town-Hall Meeting, led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took place at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). It saw guests from civil society groups, academia, political parties and the general public, all turn up in their numbers. The town hall meeting themed ‘Demonstrating Fulfillment of Our Promises’ outlined the Government’s achievements in three (3) years.

Source: Happyghana