2 hours ago

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum, Margaret Ansei has mocked Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for not making it to the committee tasked to investigate the cedi depreciation.

Speaking on Inside Politics on Power 97.9 FM hosted by Mugabe Maase, the former appointee who is also known as Magoo noted that Dr Bawumia, who was once hailed as an economic guru within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been reduced to nothing in the party following the economic hardship in the country.

She said the NPP in opposition-held series of lectures on the economy where Dr Bawumia mocked the Mahama administration for performing poorly and proffered a lot of alternatives which he has failed to apply in government to effectively manage the economy because those lectures were propaganda tools to hoodwink Ghanaians to get their votes.

After failing to stabilise the country’s economy and currency for the past three (3) years after assuming office, the government inaugurated a 38-member Foreign Exchange (FX) Development Committee. The committee headed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Ata is mandated to review the existing forex regime and recommend workable solutions for a stable exchange regime.

The government’s head of economic management team, Dr Bawumia was excluded from the committee, raising questions about the competence of the Vice President.

But describing the FX committee as a knee jerk reaction to the “failing economy”, Madam Ansei stated, the formation of the FX committee connotes that the government has exhausted all its alternatives to strengthen the cedi that is fast depreciating.

“They [the NPP] are now confused. They don’t know what to do again, they don’t know the right measures to put in place to stabilise the cedi after they told Ghanaians they would be better managers of the economy,” Madam Ansei said. “Even with the inauguration of the committee, they sidelined their propagandist, Dr Bawumia, who was once praised for arresting the cedi.”

To her, the NPP has shown that the Vice President will not be useful in managing the economy hence the Finance Minister’s refusal to inform him [Bawumia] about the formation of the FX Committee.

“I pity Bawumia a lot for how the NPP has made him a laughing stock; he deserves it, anyway because he thrived on propaganda to get to where he is now,” she added.

Urging Ghanaians to vote for the NDC in the 2020 elections for better management of the economy, Magoo said the NDC has a track record of managing the economy well under the leadership of John Mahama as a Vice President and President.

“…The only way out of this mess we are going through in this country is to vote the incompetent Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government out in the 2020 elections,” the 2016 NDC Parliamentary candidate for Suhum added.