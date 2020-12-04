48 minutes ago

We might live in a small town now but we are no unsophisticated provincial prudes, me and my husband.

We have lived in various global cities, drunk deep of the cup of life, watched a lot of French films. So why does the graphic sex in BBC Two’s Industry so appal us?

We are enjoying the series, following the progress and interactions of five ambitious — and interestingly damaged — graduate recruits at a London investment bank.

There are some great characters, including satisfyingly hateable bankers (insert rude word that rhymes) and bullies.

The acting is great and there’s just the right mix of wit and humour, with pertinent challenging issues. The dialogue is snappy.