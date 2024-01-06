13 hours ago

British broadcaster, BBC, has announced that it will be screening an investigative documentary on an influential pastor in Africa, in Accra, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

According to the global media giant, their investigation, which was spearheaded by BBC Africa Eye, revealed shocking human rights abuses by a very powerful pastor in Africa.

In an exclusive private invitation to screening, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, the BBC stated that the investigation was mainly in Nigeria and other West African countries.

“The BBC World Service would like to cordially invite you to a private screening of an upcoming investigative documentary in Accra on 9 January 2024.

“The investigation will reveal overwhelming evidence of serious human rights abuses by one of the most influential pastors in Africa. This includes torture, rape and forced abortions, including British, Nigerian, South African and American victims. Our evidence has been meticulously gathered for more than two years, and will have global implications. This is one of the largest investigations the BBC has ever carried out in Nigeria and West Africa,” part of the invitation reads.

The BBC added, “We feel that this documentary will be of significant interest to all major stakeholders in West Africa. And of particular interest to you, given your advocacy work and positive history of campaigning on behalf of human rights”.

Also, in a snippet of the documentary shared on Facebook, on Saturday, January 6, 2024, BBC African Eye indicated that the investigation found “mass manipulation, unimaginable horrors” by “one man”.

The 30-second snippet had a scene where people could be heard screaming in what looks like a dungeon.

Watch the snippet of the documentary in the post below:

