Former Hearts of Great, Bernard Don Bortey has urged new recruit Sulley Ali Muntari to carry the mantle of leadership in their crunch game against their sworn rivals on Sunday.

Kotoko will face perennial rivals Hearts of Oak in their outstanding match day 7 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday 20th February,2022.

The former Ghana star joined Hearts during the second round transfer window but is yet to taste a win as in his debut Hearts lost 1-0 to Great Olympics before drawing 0-0 against RTU in Tamale.

Sulley Muntari will be hoping his luck changes on Sunday when he faces Asante Kotoko who have taken an unassailable 12 point lead at the summit.

In an interview on Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Don Bortey advised the former AC Milan star to play a leadership role in Hearts clash with Kotoko.

“I believe in Sulley Muntari, he is my colleague but I have not been able to talk to him since he joined Hearts of Oak but if he is listening to me, he should guide the young players in the team and calm them down going into the Kotoko game”

Bortey was constant threat to Kotoko during his hey days with Hearts of Oak in the early 2000's.