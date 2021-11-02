2 hours ago

Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo, has condemned the Speaker of Parliament's refusal to release Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu to the Police.

The MP was invited by the Police for interrogation, following occurrences at the Madina protest for better roads which took place on Monday, October 25, 2021.

According to reports, the MP's vehicle almost run over some Police officers and civilians during the protest while the protesters blocked roads in the community.

The MP who was later invited by the Police refused to present himself for interrogation, while the Speaker has also declined the Police request to release the MP citing Parliamentary immunity.

A letter signed by the Deputy Director of Legal Services of Parliament said, “I am directed by the Rt. Hon. Speaker to inform you that proceedings of the 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament commenced on Tuesday 26th October 2021, and having regard to the limitations of articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic, he is unable to release the Member of Parliament as requested in your letter.”

“The Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament further directs that I refer you to the provisions of article 122 of the 1992 Constitution and to inform you that on Wednesday the 27th October, 2021 he referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament, allegations of breach of parliamentary privilege and contempt by ACP Isaac Kojo Asante and ACP Eric Winful of the Accra Regional Police Command and the Adenta Divisional Command respectively.”

Reacting to these happenings, Professor Joseph Osafo, who was contributing to a discussion on Accra-based Peace FM noted he expected a different reaction from the Speaker.

"I would have preferred a different posturing from Speaker," he slammed.

He dreads it might embolden the youth to replicate the MP's behaviour.

He cautioned Parliament to be "careful so we don't institutionalize official lawlessness".

"We must be careful that, internally, we don't create any condition for our security to become so volatile, so vulnerable," he added as he wished the MP would honour the Police invite for interrogation.