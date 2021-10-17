7 hours ago

Division one side Asokwa Deportivo have wished Accra Hearts of Oak "the very best of luck" in their Champions League clash against Wydad Athletic Club on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak is Ghana's sole campaigner in this season's CAF Champions League and are in a qualification showdown against the Moroccan side at Accra Sports Stadium.

A convincing win at home puts the Phobians in a pole position to eliminate the 2017 champions even before the second leg at Casablanca next week.

And it is the Kumasi based side who have joined the long list of well-wishers of the Phobians, who once won the competition in the year 2000.

"Hello Accra Hearts of Oak everyone at Asokwa Deportivo SC wish you the very best of luck in your game against Wydad Athletic Club today at Accra Sports Stadium," the second tier side said in a tweet.

"May you be filled with the spirit of 2000 winning team so that you make yourself and Ghana proud."

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Champions have tough contest against the Moroccan side.

WAC is one of the dreaded North African sides who have some long standing rivalry with Ghanaian sides.

But their journey to Accra is the first encounter with Accra Hearts of oak, who qualified to this stage after eliminating Ginuea's CI Kamsar.