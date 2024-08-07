22 minutes ago

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu Ankomah, has advised Ghanaians living in the UK to stay indoors by 7 pm to avoid being caught up in the ongoing anti-immigrant protests.

Over the past week, these protests have become increasingly volatile, with some demonstrators resorting to violent actions, including setting ablaze hotel buildings where asylum seekers are being housed.

Fortunately, Mr Ankomah said so far no Ghanaian has been attacked, and his office is assessing the situation and will issue travel advice if Ghanaians are found to be in danger.

The High Commissioner advised Ghanaians in the UK to stay clear of protest areas.

“Even as at this [Wednesday] morning, our officers are calling the leadership of Ghanaian community asking for an update and urging them to encourage Ghanaians in the UK to try and be indoors by latest 7pm. And also to avoid areas where these protests are envisioned to be held latest today,” he said.

Protests first broke out late last month after an anti-immigrant misinformation campaign stoked outrage following a stabbing attack which left three children dead in Southport, northern England.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service said on Tuesday that prosecutors have already charged around 100 people over the violent unrest.