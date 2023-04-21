2 hours ago

The public should be measured in the way they insult members of the National Peace Council, Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, Chairman of, the National Peace Council, has said.

“This time around, the public should be made aware that the work of the Council is not a paid job. There is nobody on the Peace Council who is being paid a salary.

These are eminent people who are serving the society and therefore people should be measured in the way they insult or bash the Peace Council.”

Rev. Dr. Adu Gyamfi said when the Council met executives of the various political parties at Osu in Accra over issues of use of hate speech and other forms of indecent expressions.

He regretted that in most cases, the media gave people the platform to abuse them.

The National Peace Council has noted that the phenomenon of hate speech and indecent forms of expression have grown suddenly, and the proliferation of such behaviour was more noticeable during election years.

According to him, the Council was not asleep, and its members were seriously working to ensure peace in the country.

He said there were 292 cases on the lap of the Council and out of these cases, 112 were chieftaincy issues, so there were several things the Council was doing.

He explained that the Council did not only deal with issues of politics adding that the council had met with the leadership of the National Democratic Congress, New Patriotic Party, members of GPRTU, and market women on issues of vigilantism, among others.

“We are actively involved in the Bawku issues, and we have held talks with leaders in various hot spots in the country. We also had training on issues of jihadists in the North, and issues of maritime piracy have also been discussed with fisherfolks in Ada and Elmina, among others.

Yet people come to say that the Peace Council is asleep, and they only come out to talk when there are elections.”