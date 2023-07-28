1 hour ago

Ghana’s second president under the Fourth Republic, Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, has called on the government to be accountable and transparent to the people of Ghana.

According to him, the governors of the country need to be responsible, accountable, and transparent to the governed in the scheme of governance.

Mr. Kufuor cautioned against abuse of office by government officials in the governance of any country.

The former president explained that the 1992 Constitution of Ghana confers sovereignty on Ghanaians, and for that matter,transparency and accountability are integral to governance.

Former President Kufuor was speaking at the maiden edition of the National Development Conference 2023, organised by the Church of Pentecost, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The conference, which took place at the Pentecost Convention Center in Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, was on the theme ‘Moral Vision and National Development’.

“Indeed, the national constitution of Ghana reposes sovereignty in the people as a whole. This is why the conditions of accountability and transparency are requisite to governance so the governors will always be mindful that they hold power in trust of the people, the real owners of power” he stressed.

He commended the organisers of the two-day conference for bringing together all stakeholders to discuss issues concerning the development of Ghana and the theme chosen for the Conference.

The former president believed that the national development conference could be the touchstone to fix the proper compass for the development of Ghana.

He argued that all developments rolled out by a particular government can only be justified in terms of their service to better the lot of all citizens, regardless of tribe, religion, ideology, gender, or wealth, among others.

Other speakers at the Conference, held at the Pentecost Convention Center (PCC) in the Central Region, were former President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker Alban Bagbin, and Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.