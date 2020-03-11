1 hour ago

A member of the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voters’ Register and founder of the United Front Party, Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng, has opined that if the Electoral Commission does not hold back from registering Ghanaians for the new voters’ register,the General elections will only be held in 2021 instead of December,2020.

In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “If the EC won’t listen to us, they should be ready for the consequences. We have done all we can professionally to show that the timing is not right. I am assuring Ghanaians that if they [EC] are using new machines for the registration, then the general elections will be held next year”.

According to him, he was very confident that the registration of the new voters’ register set for April, 18th, 2020 will not happen.

However, if it did happen, there will be no need for me[him] to register because I[he] already has my[his] details with the EC”.

He commented that the EC was nowhere near ready as the machines for the registration were not yet in the country. He had an unwavering resolve that “If the EC doesn’t change their mind, we also won’t change their mind”.

The Electoral Commission (EC) announced that the compilation of a new voters register for the 2020 elections will take place from April 18 to May, 30, this year.

This decision by the EC has been opposed by numerous political parties who have formed a coalition known as the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voters Register.

Source: Happyghana