1 hour ago

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has encouraged the Trustees of Ghana's COVID-19 Trust Fund to be transparent and accountable in how they manage the resources.

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund was set up by President Akufo-Addo to fight the virus in Ghana and has a governing board chaired by former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo.

The fund has received millions of cedis from corporate Ghana and individuals to help fight COVID-19.

While commending private companies, individuals, religious organisations and civil society organisations that have donated to the COVID-19 pool fund, GACC reminded all persons involved in expending the funds to ensure that transparency and accountability prevail.

"GACC is urging the government and all persons in charge of procuring goods and services to be guided by value for money considerations, and strictly abide by the emergency public procurement laws," the anti-graft body said in a statement.

GACC noted that it will lead the charge of citizens to demand accountability from the people entrusted with the COVID-19 funds and resources.

Meanwhile, GACC expressed appreciation to all front line workers working to return the lives of Ghanaians to normalcy. The Coalition further commended the government for introducing social intervention measures to blunt the effect of the ban on public engagements on commerce, and thus the livelihood of Ghanaians, particularly the most vulnerable in society.