South Africa sit atop Group G in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after two matches with a win against Ghana and a draw against Zimbabwe.

But the World Cup qualifiers enters match round three and four this weekend and next week respectively and the vice captain of the Bafana Bafana of South Africa Siyanda Xulu says that his side will not be swollen headed despite beating Ghana in the last round at the FNB Stadium.

South Africa will face Ethiopia on Saturday in Addis Ababa before playing the return leg on Tuesday with a win in both matches consolidating their lead at the top of the table.

He says his side are a long way off qualification as beating Ghana alone is not enough as they must win the remainder of their matches to stand a chance.

“We don’t want to be complacent about what happened against Ghana, because we know very well that we were able to perform the way we did because of the preparations we had and the respect we gave to Ghana,” said the 29-year-old centre-back who plays for Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Israeli Premier League.

“We are going to do the same thing against Ethiopia. They are going to earn our respect and we are going to prepare the way we always do whenever we play our tough encounters.

“That we have beaten Ghana and now we think that we have reached whatever it is that we want to reach, no.

“We are not even nearly there. We have played two matches but it does not mean anything, because there are still four matches to play.”

“The fact that Ethiopia is sharing the same [three] points as Ghana shows that it is never easy.

“We watched the Ethiopia match against Ghana before we played Zimbabwe and they were competitive.

“They were getting into Ghana’s box, they were having chances and missing them, which shows they are a good team and they deserve respect.”