1 hour ago

South Korean striker Cho Kyu-Seong has won the admiration of a lot of people on social media platform Instagram for his good looks.

Thee 'beautiful striker', stands at the forefront of South Korea's game against Ghana, which will be a watershed for advancing to the round of 16.

Cho Kyu-seong, who has played the role of a backup striker following Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), is the main character.

During his side's first match against Uruguay on 24th November, the number of Instagram followers of Cho Kyu-sung, was around 30,000 but when the game against Uruguay kicked off, it increased to 300,000 when the game ended.

Hwang Ui-jo started the game that day, and Cho Kyu-seong came on in the 29th minute as a substitute instead of Hwang Ui-jo.

If you add extra time in the second half, you only played for about 20 minutes, but the number of followers exploded.

As of now, Kyu-Sung Cho has over 470,000 followers with the secret to his hot popularity is, of course, his looks.

Cho Kyu-seong has a 'mask' that makes one believe that he is a celebrity.

Many female fans are delighted to see Cho Kyu-seong, who has the 'beast body' with the face of a 'white student'.

Since his debut at FC Anyang in the K-League 2 (second division) in 2019, Cho Kyu-seong's extraordinary appearance has been famous among K-League female fans.He was called the K-League's "comic book tearing man".