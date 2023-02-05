4 hours ago

Stakeholders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western North are fuming with rage over what they say is an attempt by former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen to take them for granted as the NPP gears up for its flagbearership contest.

Alan resigned from government as Trade Minister to pursue his flagbearership dream and over the weekend, his campaign took him to the Western North to solicit for votes of delegates.

However, his rare visit to the Western North has incensed delegates who have accused Mr. Alan Kyerematen of neglecting that part of the country for so long and only finding his way there now because he wants their votes.

A number of executives and delegates who attended the meeting with Alan on Saturday were heard murmuring in disappointment and anger after the meeting.

"Alan has neglected us all these years, and he shows up now as if he really cares about us. Why now? Clearly it is because he wants our votes but, trust me, we are not stupid", a constituency executive said.

"I have been an active member of the NPP for many years, both under the old Western Region and the new Western North Region and I can say for a fact that I don't remember any level of serious interaction and support Alan has had with us and members of the party in the region as a senior member of government. The relationship is is non existent, but what are we seeing today? He is here with his team to solicit our support to lead our party. It doesn't work like that", another executive fumed.

The delegates added that, in the NPP, all persons who have succeeded in winning the delegates' hearts to lead the party as flagbearers in the past; from former President John Agyekum Kufuor to President Nana Akufo-Addo, maintained strong relationships with party members throughout the country and also worked for the party prior to their election.

"This is the difference between Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Bawumia. While Alan has not been visible here at all all these years, Dr. Bawumia frequents here to attend events both by the party and joins us for other social events of party members", the executives added.

"Also Dr. Bawumia spent many days with us here working and campaigning for the party and he always comes around. So if we see Dr. Bawumia here today and he says we should support him, it won't be because of votes that he is here. We have already built the relationship and it will be the right time to back him and support him."

Meanwhile, both NPP executives and delegates in the Western North have also expressed disappointment and anger over Alan's campaign message which they say is aimed at attacking the NPP government.

Several media have reported how the former Trade Minister has been telling delegates how bad the economy has been under the Akufo-Addo government and how it would be difficult for the NPP to even craft a campaign message for the 2024 elections.

The delegates are angry that Mr. Alan Kyerematen, having been part of the Akufo-Addo government until last month, is subtly attacking the government because of his flagbearership ambition.

"I t is quiet unfortunate that he is seeking to lead the NPP, yet he finds it convenient to attack the NPP government because he wants to take himself out for his presidential ambition."

"The question we delegates have been asking ourselves is that if you are attacking the NPP Government this way, which government's record will you use to campaign as you seek to lead the party?"