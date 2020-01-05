2 hours ago

Female artiste Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong popularly known as Becca has revealed plans to quit her career as a “recording” artist by the end of 2020.

In a post on all her social media pages, Becca stated that she will be making investments in a “worthy and talented” artists after she takes a bow out of music.

The ‘You lied to me’ hitmaker says this move will be to allow her to give more attention to her family, investments and other projects.

After her recent marriage to Nigerian artiste manager, Tobi Sanni, Becca gave birth to a baby girl.

She promised fans that her role as a mother would not slow down her career.

Yet in her post on Saturday, the singer described her plans to have “edge cutting blueprints”.

However, she promised fans of more hit songs before she finally takes her leave.

In 2017, Becca celebrated a decade of her career in the music industry and which is now 13 years.

Here is her post on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

This is the beginning of another decade. What are your plans this decade? I’ll briefly share 3 of mine; 1. End my 13 years as a “RECORDING” artist by the end of 2020. 2. Focus on my several investments 3. Spend more time with my family. Each of these plans is backed up with cutting edge blueprint. As a professional, you need to know when to start and when to let go. I will be making substantive investment in a worthy and talented artist when I draw the curtains. But between now and the next 12 months, OMG it’s going to be smash hits after smash hits. #Blessed

A post shared by BECCA (@beccafrica) on Jan 4, 2020 at 6:15am PST

