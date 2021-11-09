4 hours ago

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is just a few days away, but students of the Fuveme Basic School in the Anlo District have to endure a devastating tidal wave that has wrecked their school building.

Their community was also not left out of the damage.

Some of the students who spoke to Citi News said they are prepared for the exams, but the “devastating impact of the tidal wave may take a toll on their performance”.

Keta residents living in fear

Residents living in some communities along the Keta-Aflao stretch say they are living in fear after the sea washed away some homes in the area.

The communities, especially Salakope and Amutinu, were the hardest hit. The residents, who spoke tosay they are in between the sea and the lagoon.

“There is no place to relocate the people to. The banks of the lagoon would’ve been the safest, but that has also flooded as the sea rises” the Assembly Member for Agavedzi Electoral Area said to Citi News’ Fred Duhoe.

According to the Assembly Member for the area, Ebenezer Assah, if the situation is not addressed by the government in time, the sea will split the road and cause greater havoc to residents.

He said, “the tidal wave rises mostly at night when the entire community is asleep, which makes the situation more dreadful”.

The situation has so far caused most of the residents to salvage some of their belongings onto portions of the main road while they wait for the water to recede.

Tidal waves hitting communities in those areas have been an annual occurrence that can only be resolved with a sea defense wall.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies at the University of Ghana, Prof. Kwesi Appeaning Addo said the government must invest in scientific research in a bid to find ways of reducing the impact of tidal waves and coastal erosion within communities along the coast.

Source: citifmonline.com