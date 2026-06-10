BECE to Be Extended to Eight Days as Education Minister Unveils Sweeping School Improvements

The Basic Education Certificate Examination is set to undergo a significant restructuring, with the government announcing plans to extend the examination period from five days to eight, in a move aimed at easing the pressure on candidates and giving them more breathing room between papers.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu made the announcement during a visit to Aburi Girls Senior High School on Thursday, June 10, acknowledging that the current Monday-to-Friday schedule had been placing undue stress on students sitting one of the most consequential examinations of their academic lives.

“I understand that our schedule of the exams for BECE was just Monday to Friday, and that put many of you under some stress,” he said.

Under the revised arrangement, the BECE will now commence on a Wednesday and conclude the following Wednesday, spanning eight days and incorporating a weekend break that will give candidates additional time to rest and prepare between sittings.

“Accordingly, the government is reviewing the BECE exams calendar. So now the BECE will begin on Wednesday and end the following Wednesday so that adequate time is given to our learners to prepare for BECE across the country,” the Minister stated, adding that the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service would oversee the rollout of the new timetable.

Food Shortages a Thing of the Past

Beyond examinations, the Minister used the occasion to highlight improvements in the feeding component of the Free Senior High School programme, expressing satisfaction that the persistent food shortages that plagued schools in previous years had been addressed.

“I’m also happy to note that at least for the first time in many years we are not suffering from food shortages in school,” he remarked.

He attributed the improvement to the government’s decision to decap the Ghana Education Trust Fund, which has enabled GETFund — working through the Ghana Commodity Exchange and the Buffer Stock — to adequately supply food to schools nationwide. A total of four billion Ghana cedis has been allocated toward student feeding across the country this year alone.

World Bank Infrastructure Deal on the Horizon

The Minister also revealed that Ghana is on the verge of securing World Bank approval for a major infrastructure expansion programme that would transform school facilities across the country. The World Bank is expected to consider the proposal at a meeting on June 16.

Under the programme, 30 Category C schools would be upgraded to Category B status, while 20 Category B schools would be elevated to Category A, all backed by a $300 million investment in expanded infrastructure. Category A schools are also expected to benefit from additional investments under the initiative.

The announcements reflect a broad push by the government to improve educational outcomes, enhance student welfare and modernise the country’s school infrastructure — with the Minister’s visit to Aburi Girls SHS serving as a platform to signal the direction of travel for Ghana’s education sector.