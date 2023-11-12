5 hours ago

In a closely contested encounter at Fosu Gyeabuor Park, Bechem United and Bofoakwa Tano battled to a 1-1 draw, with both teams settling for a point each.

The match saw an early lead from Bechem United as Augustine Okrah found the back of the net in the 8th minute, providing his team with an initial advantage.

However, Bofoakwa Tano responded swiftly, with Steven Owusu equalizing just two minutes later, leveling the score.

Despite both teams pushing for further breakthroughs, neither side could secure the decisive goal, resulting in a shared outcome.

The draw reflects the competitive nature of the match and leaves both Bechem United and Bofoakwa Tano with a point each from the encounter.