4 hours ago

Bechem United asserted their supremacy with a commanding 4-0 triumph over Accra Lions at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The dominant performance was fueled by a second-half brace from Cephas Mantey and goals from Samuel Osei Kuffour and Emmanuel Avornyoh.

Entering the match on a nine-game unbeaten streak, Bechem United wasted no time taking control. Osei Kuffour set the tone by breaking the deadlock in the opening minute, providing an early lead for the hosts.

Maintaining their commanding performance, Bechem United doubled their lead just before halftime, with Avornyoh contributing to the goal tally.

While Accra Lions attempted a response early in the second half, Bechem United continued to control the game. They further extended their lead with a well-executed move finished off by Mantey.

Mantey secured his brace with 15 minutes remaining, sealing a comprehensive victory for Bechem United and narrowing the gap on league leaders Samartex.

This impressive win solidifies Bechem United's position in the league and sets the stage for a competitive race at the top of the table in the upcoming fixtures.