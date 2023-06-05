4 hours ago

Bechem United secured a 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea to climb to the second spot in the league standings with 54 points.

The Hunters dominated the first half and took the lead in the 31st minute through Joseph Kinful, who scored his first goal for Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.

As Berekum Chelsea pushed for an equalizer, Bechem United sealed the win with a late goal in the 89th minute. Cephas Mantey took advantage of defensive errors from Chelsea to make it 2-0 and secure the victory for Bechem.

This win marked Bechem United's fourth victory in their last six matches, further solidifying their position in the league.

On the other hand, Berekum Chelsea finds themselves in the 10th spot with 46 points, reflecting a mid-table position in the standings.