1 hour ago

Bechem United defeated Accra Hearts of Oak by a solitary goal on Saturday afternoon at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in their match day 27 clash.

The home side started the match with purpose and their first incursion into the Hearts area resulted in a wasted free kick.

But it did not take long as the home side won a penalty as the twinkle-toes Clinton Duodu was felled in the penalty box as the referee pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Hafiz Wontah Konkoni to slot home in the 21st minute to give the home side the lead in the first half.

Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo was given his marching orders by the referee in the 33rd minute for his incessant gestures on the touchline.

Soon after, Hearts of Oak nearly found the leveler but Isaac Mensah's header missed the post by a whisker.

Bechem United started the second half just as they began the first as they went in search of the insurance goal to make the results safe.

Burly striker Emmanuel Avornyo should have done better with his striker which was saved by goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi.

For most spells in the second half, the heroics of Eric Ofori Antwi saved Hearts of Oak from conceding more as the game ended 1-0 in favour of the host.