Kingsley Owusu Achau, the Chairman of Bechem United, has identified poor pre-season preparations as the reason behind their slow start in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Despite finishing in the top four for two consecutive seasons, Bechem United currently occupies the 12th spot on the league table with 8 points after seven games.

Owusu Achau explained that their initial pre-season plans, which included participating in a tournament with elite clubs from the Brong Ahafo Region, prevented them from traveling to Accra for their usual pre-season routine.

However, the regional tournament was canceled, and they had to engage in multiple preseason games against a third-division club instead.

This change in preparation, he noted, affected their ability to assess their readiness and stamina levels effectively, which became evident when the league started.

"We're improving day by day, and we'll still compete with the top four teams. We are very optimistic, and that's our target," he affirmed.

Following their recent 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium, Bechem United is set to face Accra Great Olympics in a matchday eight fixture at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Wednesday, with a kick-off scheduled at 3:00 PM GMT.