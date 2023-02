3 hours ago

Bechem United’s Kassim Mingle Ocansey has won the NASCO Coach of the Month award for January, 2023.

The Bechem United Head Coach saw off fellow nominees Yaw Preko of Great Olympics and Baba Nuhu of Real Tamale United FC.

Coach Mingle scooped the award for his team’s brilliant performance which saw them win three matches, draw one and lose a game in January.

As winner of the award, Coach Mingle will receive a 43 inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.