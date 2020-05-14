1 hour ago

Coach of Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United has been involved in a gory accident on his way to Accra on the Kumasi Accra highway.

Kwaku Danso was reportedly traveling on a VIP bus on a Wednesday night around 11:30pm when the accident occurred.

According to reports the VIP bus with registration number GT 5008-18 collided head on with a stationary articulated truck after trying to do overtaking.

Four persons reportedly died on the spot while several other persons including the Bechem United coach Kwaku Danso sustained varying degree of injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

The coach is currently at the Konongo Government Hospital where he is responding to treatment.