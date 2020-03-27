2 hours ago

Head Coach of Bechem United Kwaku Danso has been fined GHc5000 and suspended from the Club’s next three league games after pleading guilty to misconducts in the Ghana Premier League Match day 8 against Medeama.

Two other team officials of the Club have all been handed fines and suspensions after pleading guilty to the charges against them.

Click below for the full decisions:

Kwaku Danso (Head Coach): DECISION -Misconduct -Bechem United - Kwaku Danso

Osei Yaw Collins (Team Official): DECISION -Misconduct - Bechem United -Osei Bonsu Collins

Godfred Yeboah Berko (Team Official): George Yeboah Berkoh - DECISION OF GFA DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE