38 minutes ago

Dreams FC proved that they can not hold on to leads as they surrendered a 3-0 goal lead against Great Olympics and on Sunday it was a goal lead against Bechem United in their match day 5 clash at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The home side Bechem United came back from an early goal to beat Dreams FC 3-1 to maintain a long standing unbeaten home record.

Ali Huzaif opened the scoring for Dreams FC but they were once again let down by some unpardonable defensive errors as Bechem United came back stronger to win the game hands down.

Huzaif connected home from close range after winger Issah Ibrahim sent in a cross inside the box.

With just a kick to end the first half Bechem United snatched the equalizer through Emmanuel Avornyo.

Augustine Okrah added the second goal few minutes into the second half before Obuoba Yaw Dasi increased the tally inside 68 minutes to end the game 3-1 against Dreams FC.