15 minutes ago

In an exhilarating Sunday clash, Bechem United showcased their prowess on the road by securing a dominant victory against Karela United.

Emmanuel Avornyor, Augustine Okrah, and Emmanuel Annor orchestrated a stunning offensive display, scoring four beautiful goals in the thrilling encounter.

Emmanuel Avornyor set the tone for Bechem United's success with a goal in the 37th minute, providing his team with a slim lead as they entered the halftime break.

The second half witnessed a formidable offensive surge from Bechem United, led by Augustine Okrah.

The dynamic midfielder delivered two quick-fire goals in the 54th and 60th minutes, further solidifying his impact on the game.

Emmanuel Annor put the finishing touch on the impressive performance, wrapping up the scoring in added time and sealing Bechem United's four-goal thriller against Karela United.

The victory on the road underscores Bechem United's attacking prowess and resilience, adding another triumph to their campaign.

The team's cohesive efforts and goal-scoring proficiency contribute to their strong standing in the league, marking them as a force to be reckoned with in the ongoing season.