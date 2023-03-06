3 hours ago

Bechem United cruised to a 2-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nana Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

The Hunters were in dire need of a win to get their season back on track following the midweek loss to Asante Kotoko.

After a barren first half, Emmanuel Owusu scored in the 66th minute to put his side ahead before Hafiz Konkoni added the second goal in the 69th minute to complete the win.

The win sees Bechem United move up to third in the league standings, with 33 points from 20 games – three points behind leaders Aduana FC.