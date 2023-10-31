10 minutes ago

President of Ghana Premier League side Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achaw hopes his side can make the top four this season despite their slow start.

The hunters struggled in the opening rounds of the 2023/24 season something which he has attributed to their poor pre-season preparation.

In seven matches the Ahafo-based side have suffered three defeats, a far cry from their impressive performance last season.

"We're improving day by day, and we'll still compete with the top four teams. We are very optimistic, and that's our target," he affirmed.

Bechem United managed to salvage a point against another slow starter Asante Kotoko during their match-day seven clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Augustine Okrah headed the Bechem side level after the Reds had taken an early lead inside ten minute.

Bismark Kobby Mensah's side will face Accra Great Olympics in their match day eight clash at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.