17 minutes ago

Barely a week after his appointment, Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have parted ways with head coach and French Man Romain Folz.

The Brong Ahafo based club appointed the Frenchman as the club’s new head coach just last week but have decided to terminate the contract due to medical reason.

According to information circulating in the local media, the French trainer has medical problem with the eye and can not work with the current whether condition and dust in the Ghana.

Assistant coach Kweku Danso will take charge of the team on interim basis until a substantive coach is named.

Bechem United are currently enjoying a good start to the 2019-20 league season- the Hunters are lying in the top half of the table on 14-points.