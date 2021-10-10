2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have re-signed former star Augustine Okrah in the last moments of the transfer window.

He joins Bechem United on a free transfer after leaving Kumasi Asante Kotoko after ending his second stint with the club.

Augustine Okrah has signed a one year deal with the Bechem side with an option to extend it by a further one year after reaching an agreement with the club.

Bechem United struggled last season and at a point battled with relegation but have bolstered their ranks this time to avoid a repeat of last season.

Okrah was a fan's favourite during his first spell with the hunters in the 2013/2014 season where he won the Ghana Premier League goal king after notching 16 goals for Bechem United.

He had a difficult start to the season with Kumasi Asante Kotoko but mid way through the season with arrival of Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto he had a sudden turn of form but it was short lived as he was consigned to the bench before his contract expired.

Okrah has in the past had stints at both the Sudan giants Al Merrikh and Al Hilal, BK Hacken in Sweden, Smouha SC and North East United in India.